WHAT? Puma, Adidas, Reebok Clothing & Footwear All Under Rs.999/- (Only at Flipkart)

Adidas Big End Of Season Sale: Flat 40% Off*, Get Them Now!

Fact Check: Is Adidas giving away free shoes for Women's day?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 06: Recently, a number of WhatsApp users have received a message stating that German sports clothing giant, Adidas, is giving out free pairs of shoes on International Women's day.

A message which is being circulated on the Facebook owned messaging platform, which claims that "Adidas is offering free shoes on Women's day". It also further mentions users to click a link "https://v-app.buzz/adidass/tb.php?_t=161492973315:35:33".

Fact check: Is NIOS making Gita, Ramayan mandatory in Madrasas

While the idea of free pairs of shoes by the popular brand, which is rather high-end, can get almost anyone excited, the truth is that this is another hoax.

The url is also not a part of the official Adidas website (https://shop.adidas.co.in/) and hence, users should ensure not to click on that link as it look suspicious. Also, if at all Adidas was actually offering free shoes it would have updated the official website first or the, the official social media handles.

This is not the first time that a scam like this is doing rounds on WhatsApp. There have been hundreds and thousands of them tricking millions of users all across the globe in the past.

Turns out, every year, around the same time, the news of this sports clothing brand distributing pairs of shoes for free spreads, garnering almost the same reactions.

Fact Check Claim Adidas is offering free shoes on Women's day Conclusion No, Adidas, is not giving out free pairs of shoes Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in