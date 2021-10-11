YouTube
    Fact check: Image showing Indian soldiers capturing Chinese troops is from a movie still

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: In the midst of another face-off being reported from Arunachal Pradesh between the Chinese and Indian troops, an image is in circulation in the social media.

    The image claims that the people in it are Indian and Chinese troops. A tweet in Hindi read that Rahul Gandhi will never tweet that the Indian Army captured more than 150 Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh who were released only after a meeting between the commanders of both sides. Jai Hind, the tweet also reads.

    While it is a fact that the Indian troops foiled an incursion attempt by China in Arunachal, the image being shared is however misleading. The image in circulation is a still from the movie LVA. The film is based on the border stand off between India and China at the Galwan Valley last year.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Indian troops captured 150 Chinese soldiers in Arunachal and released them only after commander level talks.

    Conclusion

    While India did foil an incursion attempt by China in Arunachal, the image in circulation is from the movie LAC

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:36 [IST]
    X