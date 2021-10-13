Fact check: Image of violence from Ramjas College being shared as one from Kashmir

Fake: Biden has not ordered the detention of those who are not vaccinated

New Delhi, Oct 13: An image with a claim that Muslim women are treated badly by the Indian security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral.

This is genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir wrote one user. Another said I do not have anything to say.

Is being a Muslim give you the right to treat them like.. only animals can do this, the post also said while sharing the viral image.

Using reserve search we found that this claim is misleading. This is not an image from Kashmir where a woman is seen getting into a brawl and her face is being grabbed by another.

This image was shot at the Ramjas College when a brawl broke out on February 22 2017. The image was shot by Raj K Raj of the Hindustan Times. HT had also carried this report with the headline, "Ramjas clashes: RSS teachers' wing demand probe, mechanism to vet DU college events."

The report said that the Culture of Protests was to be held at the college in which former JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid had been invited. The next day the Ramjas students were allegedly attacked by members of the ABVP when they were taking out a protest march against the disruption of the literary fest. This led to violent clashes between the student groups.

Hence the picture being shared with the claim that it was shot in Kashmir is not correct.

