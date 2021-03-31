Karnataka sex scandal: Have not met woman in the purported video, says D K Shivakumar

Fact check: Has Yediyurappa government announced a lockdown in Karnataka? Don’t be a fool this April

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Do not fall prey to April Fool's day prank on social media or WhatsApp forwards that states that the Karnataka government has announced lockdown in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

Ahead of April fools day, miscreants have also found a new opportunity to spread rumours. A WhatsApp forward widely shared among the people says that following the worsening covid situation in Maharashtra and amid fear of second wave, the Karnataka government has decided to impose lockdown from 2 April 2021, that is from Friday.

But here a catch! The WhatsApp forward comes with a PDF file, written on it, lockdown guidelines when you open it to know more details about Karnataka lockdown news it says AApril Fool in Advance!

However, the government has not taken any such decision. In fact, the government has ruled out any possibility of lockdown and only decided to ban all kinds of protests in the state for 15 days from Monday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged people to cooperate by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Officials have been instructed to take strict measures against those not wearing masks from tomorrow itself.

Karnataka reported over 2,975 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,92,779 and the death toll to 12,541 on Tuesday. Neighbouring Maharahtra has been reporting a steady increase in covid cases.

The centre has said that eight of the top 10 COVID-19 high-burden districts of the country are from Maharashtra and that Delhi, taken as one district.

Fact Check Claim The Karnataka government has decided to impose lockdown from 2 April 2021, that is from Friday. Conclusion The government has not taken any such decision. Rating False