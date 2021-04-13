Fact check: Did the government say Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader event

Fact check: Has a lockdown been imposed in UP

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: There are messages galore stating that a lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, a night curfew has been imposed in several districts of the state like Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida and Varanasi.

Several users have shared messages that a weekend lockdown will be imposed in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

New COVID-19 guidelines in UP as cases spike

The UP government has however debunked these messages. The government said that weekend lockdown news is being broadcast in UP on the social media and WhatsApp groups. The news is baseless and there is no plan to impose any type of lockdown in the state, it was further clarified.

Further the fact checking committee of the government has appealed to people to stop sharing such kind of news, which is misleading. Further UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has said that a lockdown in the state is not an option.

Fact Check Claim Weekend lockdown imposed in UP Conclusion No type of lockdown has been announced in UP Rating False