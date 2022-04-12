Fact Check: FM Sitharaman to introduce 12 per cent GST on House and Shop Rents?

Fact check: Did Kejriwal have meat, liquor at a dinner with Bhagwant Mann

oi-Prakash KL

A rumour has been doing rounds on social media sites that the Centre is set to introduce GST on rents paid on houses and shops. Speculations claimed that the decision will be announced after the 47th GST Council Meeting which is likely to be held in May.

The news caused panic among people as speculation went viral on social media sites claiming that a 12 per cent GST tax will be introduced on rent for houses and shops soon. It means people who pay a rent of Rs 10,000 per month will have to pay Rs 1,200 tax per month.

However, the Press Information Bureau has clarified that the Finance Ministry has not taken such a prior decision for the upcoming GST Council meeting and declared it fake news.

Thus putting an end to the baseless rumour.

Meanwhile, the GST Council's 47th meeting is likely to be held next month as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reportedly go on a 10-day trip to the US for World Bank-IMF meet this month.

It was earlier scheduled to be held this month and the meeting is likely to take place in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Fact Check Claim Government is set to introduce 12 per cent GST on rents on house and shops after 47 GST Council Meeting. Conclusion The Centre has no plans to introduce 12 per cent GST on house and shop rents, at this stage. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 17:46 [IST]