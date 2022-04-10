YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: FBI in India to probe bitcoin scam?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday refuted claims that a team from US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in India to investigate a bitcoin-related scam.

    Representational Image

    "FBI has not sent any team to India to conduct a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by the US probe agency to the CBI for conducting an investigation in this case," the CBI said in a statement.

    "Accordingly, the question of according any permission for the probe by Competent Authority in India does not arise. CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including FBI," Central Bureau of Investigation spokesperson RC Joshi told PTI.

    "The statements and reports claiming the presence of the FBI team to probe the case are "speculative, without any basis" and issued with a "malafide intent"," he added.

    It is worth mentioninig that, Congress MLA from Chittarpur Priyank Kharge had said he believed the "FBI is in Delhi to investigate the billion dollar" Bitcoin scam.

    "Like i said before, if the state investigates the matter diligently, a lot of BJP's skeletons will tumble out," he had said.

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajewala had also tweeted, saying, "The layers of #BitcoinScam are finally being unearthed!"

    Fact Check

    Claim

    FBI in India to probe bitcoin scam.

    Conclusion

    The report is just speculative

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster bitcoin

    Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X