Fact check: DoT seeking payment of ₹15,360 as registration fee?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 10: A letter claiming the Government of India is seeking a payment on the pretext of registration charge made rounds on social media sites.

An application proposal issued in the name of department of telecommunications (DoT) is seeking a payment of ₹15,360 on the pretext of registration charge.

The Press Information Bureau shot down the fake news and wrote, "This document is Fake.".

An application proposal issued in the name of @DoT_India is seeking a payment of ₹15,360 on the pretext of registration charge. #PIBFactCheck



▶️This document is #Fake.



▶️Protect yourself from fraudsters by never sharing your personal or any financial information. pic.twitter.com/kb3VWNaFbk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 10, 2022

Fact Check Claim An application proposal issued in the name of department of telecommunications (DoT) is seeking a payment of ₹15,360 on the pretext of registration charge. Conclusion This document is Fake Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in