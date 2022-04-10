Fact check: DoT seeking payment of ₹15,360 as registration fee?
New Delhi, Apr 10: A letter claiming the Government of India is seeking a payment on the pretext of registration charge made rounds on social media sites.
An application proposal issued in the name of department of telecommunications (DoT) is seeking a payment of ₹15,360 on the pretext of registration charge.
The Press Information Bureau shot down the fake news and wrote, "This document is Fake.".
An application proposal issued in the name of @DoT_India is seeking a payment of ₹15,360 on the pretext of registration charge. #PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 10, 2022
▶️This document is #Fake.
▶️Protect yourself from fraudsters by never sharing your personal or any financial information. pic.twitter.com/kb3VWNaFbk
Fact Check
Claim
An application proposal issued in the name of department of telecommunications (DoT) is seeking a payment of ₹15,360 on the pretext of registration charge.
Conclusion
This document is Fake