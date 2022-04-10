YouTube
    Fact check: DoT seeking payment of ₹15,360 as registration fee?

    By
    Google Oneindia News

    The Press Information Bureau shot down the fake news and wrote, "This document is Fake.".

    Fact Check

    Claim

    An application proposal issued in the name of department of telecommunications (DoT) is seeking a payment of ₹15,360 on the pretext of registration charge.

    Conclusion

    This document is Fake

    Rating

    False
