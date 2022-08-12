Fact Check: Don’t get fooled by this fake Emirates Airlines free ticket contest

New Delhi, Aug 12: A website in the name of the Emirates Airlines has been offering free two way tickets to Europe and Asia. The message reads, 'Emirates Airlines 2022 Vacation Giveaway.'

This has been shared multiple times by many users on the social media. When we tried opening the website on a computer, it failed to do so. We realised it has been created in such a way to open only on your phone.

Once the site is open, it takes a short quiz to avail information on free flight tickets. As you answer the questions, you will be redirected to a new page with gift boxes. On selecting this box you will be told that you have won two round trip flights to Europe Asia.

The next step it asks you to do is share the website link with either 30 friends or five different WhatsApp groups. This makes it clear that this is a phishing website. Once you finish it redirects you to another page where it says that this page has been reported unsafe.

The multiple red flags on this website indicate that this is not the official website of the Emirates Airlines. Moreover the url has been created in such a way that it makes you believe that this is the official site of the Emirates Airlines. When you share on WhatsApp the preview mentions, fly.emirates.com. However the official website of the airlines is emirates.com.

Hence it becomes clear that the website being shared with the above mentioned offer is a phishing site.It is unsafe to click on it.

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 11:21 [IST]