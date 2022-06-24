Fact Check: Does Draupadi Murmu have a Twitter account

New Delhi, Jun 24: The BJP this week announced that Draupadi Murmu as the NDA's presidential candidate. Following the announcement Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated her for being nominated.

Following the PM's tweet, a Twitter account Draupadi Murmu (@DraupdiMurmuBJP) responded to him by thanking him.

Murmu who is the first tribal woman to complete a full term as Jharkhand governor is likely to win the presidential polls with ease against her opponent, Yashwant Sinha.

With the social media discussing her nomination, the social media is flooded with accounts claiming to be the official account.

OneIndia learnt that none of these accounts are real. In fact Murmu does not have a Twitter account and all these accounts are impersonating her. If one notices the tweet by Prime Minister Modi, he has not tagged any Twitter account while tagging her.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

Even Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while congratulating Murmu only used the hashtag, #DraupadiMurmu. We also learnt that some of the accounts that were created were recent ones. Handles such as "@DraupadiiMurmu", "@DraupadiMurmu_9", "@murmu_draupadi", "@Draupadi_Murmu_ were all created in June the same month when her candidature was announced.

Hence it is clear that all the handles claiming to be that of Murmu are fake. Draupadi Murmu does not have a Twitter account as of now.

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 11:54 [IST]