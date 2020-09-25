Fact check: Do PMSBY, PMJJBY give insurance cover for COVID-19 related deaths

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: A message has been circulating on WhatsApp that claims the kin of those died due to COVID-19 can claim insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bhima Yojana (PMJJBY).

It is also claimed that the kin can claim insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Surakha Bhima Yojana (PMSBY). It is also claimed that in the year 2015, the government had provided two insurance schemes with least premium to the saving account holders of all banks. It said that a premium of Rs 330 under the PMJJBY and for the PMSBY it was RS 12.

Further the message said that the insured amount would be Rs 2 lakh. Spread the message as Rs 2,0000 is not a small amount.

The government has clarified that this message is fake and misleading. The PMSBY does not cover CODI-19 related deaths. However the PMJJBY covers COVID-19 related deaths with certain conditions, the government has also clarified.

