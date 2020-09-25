YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China SP Balasubrahmanyam
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Do PMSBY, PMJJBY give insurance cover for COVID-19 related deaths

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: A message has been circulating on WhatsApp that claims the kin of those died due to COVID-19 can claim insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bhima Yojana (PMJJBY).

    Fact check: Do PMSBY, PMJJBY give insurance cover for COVID-19 related deaths

    It is also claimed that the kin can claim insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Surakha Bhima Yojana (PMSBY). It is also claimed that in the year 2015, the government had provided two insurance schemes with least premium to the saving account holders of all banks. It said that a premium of Rs 330 under the PMJJBY and for the PMSBY it was RS 12.

    Fake: NTA UGC NET Examination 2020 will not have negative marking

    Further the message said that the insured amount would be Rs 2 lakh. Spread the message as Rs 2,0000 is not a small amount.

    The government has clarified that this message is fake and misleading. The PMSBY does not cover CODI-19 related deaths. However the PMJJBY covers COVID-19 related deaths with certain conditions, the government has also clarified.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    PMSBY, PMJJBY covers insurance for COVID-19 related deaths

    Conclusion

    PMJJBY covers COVID-19 related deaths with certain conditions

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X