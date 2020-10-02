Fact Check: Did Yogi watch Hathras victim’s cremation live?

New Delhi, Oct 02: There has been a massive outrage over the Hathras incident in which a 19 year woman lost her life.

Amidst this there is an image that has gone viral in which it is claimed that Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath watched the funeral of the woman live. A user on Facebook posted the image of Yogi looking into his laptop. The user said that an incompetent chief minister if watching the video of the UP police cremating the Hathras gang rape victim live.

This is a completely false claim and the image of the cremation has been superimposed into the laptop that Adityanath is looking into.

New Agency has posted the original image, with the caption, " Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath speaks to the family of Hathras gang rape victim via vide conferencing."

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to the family of #Hathras gang-rape victim, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/htIprJUk0W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

ANI also put out the father's response in which he said that he had spoken to CM Yogi. He assured us that we will get justice. It is true we did not get to see our daughter. We are hopeful we will get justice, the father also said. To protect the identity of the family, ANI had blurred the laptop screen.

It is clear that the image in circulation claiming that Yogi watched the cremation live is fake. The image of the cremation is poorly superimposed into the laptop.

Fact Check Claim CM Yogi Adityanath watched Hathras victim’s cremation live Conclusion The image is photoshopped Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in