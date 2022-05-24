A 'partnership of trust': PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo

Fact Check: Did US Prez Biden ignore PM Modi at the Quad Summit?

Fact Check

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 24: A video giving an impression of US President Joe Biden ignoring the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing rounds on social media sites. The two world leaders met at the Quad Summit held in Tokyo in Japan on Tuesday.

What's in the Video?

In the clip, Biden is seen greeting the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister while refusing to thank or greet the Indian Prime Minister. The video was being spread by people on social media sites with the claims of the US President snubbing the Modi and it went viral.

Here is the clip doing rounds:

On doing research and watching the full clip of the meeting, it becomes evident that the Indian Prime Minister was not ignored by US President Joe Biden as speculated by some on social media sites.

In the clip shared by Australian journalist Naveen Razik, Biden and Modi are seen cracking a joke and greeting each other. Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also seen in the clip. It looks like miscreants edited the clip to create a misleading clip and to give the wrong impression about Modi's relationship with Biden.

Here is the full video:

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shakes hands with US President Joe Biden and appears to crack a few jokes as the leaders of the Quad pose for the 'family photo' in Tokyo #auspol @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/jS326e746S — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) May 24, 2022

Subsequently, the four leaders posed for the camera.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gifted a Gond Art painting, a specimen of Sanjhi art form and a wooden hand-carved box to his fellow Quad leaders from Australia, the US and Japan, sources said news agency PTI.

Fact Check Claim US President Joe Biden ignored Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Quad Summit in Japan. Conclusion US President Biden greeted newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and interacted with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 23:05 [IST]