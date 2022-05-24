YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Did US Prez Biden ignore PM Modi at the Quad Summit?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 24: A video giving an impression of US President Joe Biden ignoring the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing rounds on social media sites. The two world leaders met at the Quad Summit held in Tokyo in Japan on Tuesday.

    Fact Check: Did US Prez Biden ignore PM Modi at the Quad Summit?

    What's in the Video?
    In the clip, Biden is seen greeting the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister while refusing to thank or greet the Indian Prime Minister. The video was being spread by people on social media sites with the claims of the US President snubbing the Modi and it went viral.

    Here is the clip doing rounds:

    On doing research and watching the full clip of the meeting, it becomes evident that the Indian Prime Minister was not ignored by US President Joe Biden as speculated by some on social media sites.

    In the clip shared by Australian journalist Naveen Razik, Biden and Modi are seen cracking a joke and greeting each other. Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also seen in the clip. It looks like miscreants edited the clip to create a misleading clip and to give the wrong impression about Modi's relationship with Biden.

    Here is the full video:

    Subsequently, the four leaders posed for the camera.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gifted a Gond Art painting, a specimen of Sanjhi art form and a wooden hand-carved box to his fellow Quad leaders from Australia, the US and Japan, sources said news agency PTI.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    US President Joe Biden ignored Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Quad Summit in Japan.

    Conclusion

    US President Biden greeted newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and interacted with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi joe biden Quad Summit fake news buster

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 23:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X