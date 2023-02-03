Fact Check: Did US offer Russia 20% of Ukraine to end the war

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The Russia-Ukraine war is over a year old. Despite international efforts, the war continues and Russia has compared the same to the war against Germany

New Delhi, Feb 03: A report went viral with a claim that the US offered Russian President, Vladimir Putin 20 per cent of Ukraine to end the war.

It was reported that this was part of a peace plan drawn by the Joe Biden administration. It was also reported that CIA Director, William Burns took a secret trip to Moscow in January and that there was a peace proposal put forward.

The White House has dismissed this as utterly false.

The Washington Post had reported that last month the CIA directors travelled in secret to meet and brief Ukranian President, Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Later the NZZ reported that William Burns was attempting to broker eace between Ukraine and Russia, but both nations had rejected the proposal.

The NZZ report said that the proposal offered around 20 per cent of Ukraine's territory, but Kyiv shut down the proposal as they were not willing to have their territory divided. Russia on the other hand rejected the proposal stating that they would win the war anyway in the long run.

The report claimed that William Burns and Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan wanted to end the war quickly so that they could focus on China. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin did not want to let Russia to get away with destroying the rule-based peace order and called for massive military support for Ukraine, the report also claimed.

However a CIA official told Newsweek, that the report which said that Burns took a secret trip to Moscow in January is completely false.

The US has in-fact imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its actions on Ukraine. The relationship between the US and Russia is complex and has been evolving. The experts say that in the interest of world peace it is important for both countries to engage in diplomatic efforts to address difference and also to avoid a potential conflict.

In a speech to mark the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Battle of Stalingrad, President Putin compared the Ukraine war to the fight against Nazi Germany. It is unbelievable, but true that Russia is being threatened by German Leopard tanks, Putin also said. Germany is one of the many countries that is helping Ukraine defend its territory.

Fact Check Claim US offered Russia 20 per cent of Ukraine to end the war Conclusion The White House has called this report as false Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in