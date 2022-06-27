YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Did TMC propose Murmu for President in 2017?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 27: Days after Droupadi Murmu was announced as the NDA candidate for the forthcoming Presidential elections, a letter surfaced online claiming that the TMC had proposed Murmu's name for the post of the President of India in 2017.

    A Hindi daily, quoting TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, reported that the TMC was the first to have proposed the name of Murmu.

    Draupadi Murmu
    Draupadi Murmu

    How true is this claim?

    Kunal Ghosh has now clarified that the TMC along with several other opposition parties had endorsed former speaker Meira Kumar for the top job in 2017. However, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his personal capacity, suggesting that a consensus candidate be considered and forwarded three names - Najma Heptullah, then president Pranab Mukherjee (for re-election) and Murmu.

    He was then suspended from his party. "I had written it as a citizen of the country. I had suggested the names in my individual capacity at that time and not on behalf of TMC," Ghosh told PTI.

    Also, TMC Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Roy stated that the letter was sent in his private capacity and the TMC had not endorsed it.

    However, he does not endorse her this time. "Murmu is the candidate from the BJP camp, and everyone has seen how the BJP tried to sow differences among people in the name of religion and how the fuel prices spiralled. Murmu is the candidate of that anti-people, communal, undemocratic, hatred-spewing BJP...," Ghosh said.

    Hence, it can be termed as misleading claim.

    This time, the TMC is backing Yashwant Sinha.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    TMC proposed Droupadi Murmu's name for President in 2017.

    Conclusion

    It is a misleading claim.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster draupadi murmu presidential elections 2022 next president of india tmc politics

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X