Saudi Arabia to allow one million pilgrims to perform Hajj this year

Fact-check: Did this man marry four women from the same school?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 24: A post has been been circulated on social media platforms that reads 'The female student, her teacher, the supervisor of the teacher and the principal of the school have one common husband'.

The screenshot of the said post is from Life in Saudi Arabia. Several netizens have shared the post from their profiles.

BJP IT Cell head from Lucknow, Abhishek Tiwari said, "The school must have been built by the Sheikh himself."

OneIndia has learnt that the image is not new and has been circulating for a long time. It dates back to 2012 when it was first published in several portals, including Life In Saudi Arabia, Independent, and others.



According to Gulf News, the family became a hot topic of discussion in the school as it was an 'unusual case'. Another teacher in the report was quoted saying, "We often talk about it, and all the teachers and students see the fun part of it." She added, "The principal treats the teacher and the student normally like she does with the rest of the staff and students."

Fact Check Claim Did this man marry four women from the same school Conclusion Yes the report is true, but it is from 2012. Rating Mostly True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:16 [IST]