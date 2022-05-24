YouTube
    Fact-check: Did this man marry four women from the same school?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 24: A post has been been circulated on social media platforms that reads 'The female student, her teacher, the supervisor of the teacher and the principal of the school have one common husband'.

    Fact-check: Did this man marry four women from the same school?
    Image for representational purpose only

    The screenshot of the said post is from Life in Saudi Arabia. Several netizens have shared the post from their profiles.

    BJP IT Cell head from Lucknow, Abhishek Tiwari said, "The school must have been built by the Sheikh himself."

    OneIndia has learnt that the image is not new and has been circulating for a long time. It dates back to 2012 when it was first published in several portals, including Life In Saudi Arabia, Independent, and others.

    According to Gulf News, the family became a hot topic of discussion in the school as it was an 'unusual case'. Another teacher in the report was quoted saying, "We often talk about it, and all the teachers and students see the fun part of it." She added, "The principal treats the teacher and the student normally like she does with the rest of the staff and students."

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Did this man marry four women from the same school

    Conclusion

    Yes the report is true, but it is from 2012.

    Rating

    Mostly True
    saudi arabia

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:16 [IST]
