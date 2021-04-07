YouTube
    Fact check: Did the government say Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader event

    New Delhi, Apr 07: A media outlet had reported that the Centre had said that the Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader event.

    The Central Government on Tuesday said that the ongoing Haridwar Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader event and hoped tat its SOP is being implemented on the ground, the article further said.

    The Ministry of Health has clarified that this news item is incorrect. In a tweet the ministry said that this news is incorrect and fake.

    Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference said the duration of the Kumbh Mela has already been curtailed from 3-4 months to one month this year. The Centre has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) that details the practices that should be adopted at the Kumbh Mela.

    Claim

    Govt said Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader even

    Conclusion

    Govt clarified that this information is incorrect

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 9:21 [IST]
