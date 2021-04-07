PM Narendra Modi to address the nation tonight at 8 pm is false news

Fake: These large crowds are not welcoming Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu

Fact check: Has Yediyurappa government announced a lockdown in Karnataka? Don’t be a fool this April

Viral opinion poll claiming TMC will sweep first phase of Bengal polls is fake

Fact Check: Did WHO warn India of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths by Apr 15?

Fact check: Did the government say Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader event

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: A media outlet had reported that the Centre had said that the Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader event.

The Central Government on Tuesday said that the ongoing Haridwar Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader event and hoped tat its SOP is being implemented on the ground, the article further said.

The Ministry of Health has clarified that this news item is incorrect. In a tweet the ministry said that this news is incorrect and fake.

Kumbh Mela 2021: COVID-19 SOPs, guidelines; All you need to know

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference said the duration of the Kumbh Mela has already been curtailed from 3-4 months to one month this year. The Centre has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) that details the practices that should be adopted at the Kumbh Mela.

Fact Check Claim Govt said Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader even Conclusion Govt clarified that this information is incorrect Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in