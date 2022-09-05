Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi measure Atta in litres?

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Congress party has been protesting against the rise in prices and unemployment. The party organised a rally called "Halla Bol," in this regard on Sunday.

Now a clip of Rahul Gandhi has gone viral in which he can be headed goofing up the unit for flour. He is heard saying Atta (flour) was Rs 22 per litre, but today it is being sold at Rs 40 a litre. Many on the internet asked since when has Atta sold in litres?

OneIndia checked on this and found that the goof up by Rahul Gandhi indeed took place.

He did use litres as the unit of mass for flour. However he immediately corrected himself. The viral video being shared is incomplete. The portion where he corrects himself has been clipped.

The speech was delivered on September 4 at Ram Lila Maidan and the same was uploaded on the YouTube channel of party.

He was listing out the prices of various commodities and comparing the prices in 2014. I have figures from 2014 when an LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 410 and today it is Rs 1,050. Petrol was Rs 70 and today it is around Rs 100. He also compared the prices of milk, mustard oil all of which are measured in litres and in the same breath he said measured Atta also in litres. In the next breath he however corrected himself and said kg.

Hence it is right that Rahul did goof up, but the viral clip being shared has clipped out the portion where he corrects himself.

Fact Check Claim Rahul Gandhi used litre as unit for Atta Conclusion While he did say litre, he immediately corrected himself Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 11:48 [IST]