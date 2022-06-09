YouTube
    Fact Check: Did Moeen Ali threaten to boycott IPL over the Prophet Mohammad row?

    New Delhi, Jun 09: Many users on the social media have claimed that the controversial remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal have now started affecting the cricketing world.

    A tweet said to be from cricket Moeen Ali has gone viral stating that the English all rounder has demanded an apology from India following the remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the two BJP leaders against whom the party has acted.

    "If India does not apologize for its blasphemous statement, I will never go to India to play match again, I will also boycott the IPL. And I will appeal to my fellow Muslim brothers to do the same. I Love Muhammad P.B.U.H," the tweet reads.

    It has been re-tweeted over 12.9 thousand times and liked by 64.7 thousand users. OneIndia has learnt that this is a fake account of Mooen Ali. The English cricketer has not commented on the issue and neither is he active on Twitter.

    We looked for comments that Ali made regarding the controversy in India and found none. We also found a Twitter account which mentioned @MoeenAli. However it had no bio and had just 108 followers.

    Even on the website of the English Cricket Board all linked social media accounts were inactive or not available. Hence we concluded that the the viral tweet was not tweeted by Ali, but from an unofficial account.

    (Written by OneIndia Correspondent)

    Fact Check

    Claim

    English cricketer Moeen Ali threatened to boycott IPL and demanded an apology over the Prophet Mohammad remarks

    Conclusion

    The Twitter account on which the statement was made does not belong to Mooen Ali.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 11:23 [IST]
    X