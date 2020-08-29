Fact check: Did Indian Army soldiers celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Galwan Valley

New Delhi, Aug 29: A video has gone viral in which it is aimed that the Indian Army celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at the Galwan Valley, where India and China have engaged in a tense stand off.

The message says, ' Ganapathi Bappa in Galwan Valley Ladakh. Jai Hind. The video shows soldiers of the Indian Army beating drums and dancing to its beat. Several users have shared this video and said that the jawans are looking spirited.

While it is true that the Indian soldiers celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, the fact is that the video being passed off as one shot at the Galwan Valley is actually an old one. OneIndia found after a reverse image search that this is a 2019 video shot at the Shingo River Valley.

The video was uploaded on YouTube in September 2019.

This video was shot in 2019 when a Maratha Light Infantry regiment celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at the Singo River Valley near Kargil. The area is located near Kargil and is 229 kilometres away from the Galwan Valley.

