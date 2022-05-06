Fact Check: Did Elon Musk suspend Bill Gates's Twitter account?

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 6: Plenty of fake news has been doing rounds on social media around billionaire Elon Musk ever since he bought Twitter. From fabricated screenshots of Musk and former US President Donald Trump's conversation to fake news claiming that he was planning to buy Facebook, miscreants have worked overtime to spread false news.

    Fact Check: Did Elon Musk suspend Bill Gatess Twitter account?

    Now the latest in the line is: Elon Musk suspending the Twitter account of Bill Gates.

    A screenshot of Gates' account being suspended for violating Twitter rules is doing rounds on social media. The Facebook screenshot was taken on April 22, 2022.

    "Damn Elon moves quick," says text above the viral photo. However, the news is not true as his Twitter account of Bill Gates is active.

    Elon Musk, the world's richest person, bought Twitter in a US$44 billion deal, 11 days after announcing his bid for the company.

    After the takeover, he dropped a major hint as to what Twitter under him would look like. Twitter would look somewhat like a paywall social media platform, but for casual users, it would always be free he said. Musk however indicated that a slight cost could be imposed on commercial and government users.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A Facebook screen shot claimed that the Twitter account of Bill Gates is suspende.

    Conclusion

    The Twitter account of Bill Gates is not suspended.

    Rating

    False
    Friday, May 6, 2022, 18:36 [IST]
    X