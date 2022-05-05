Fact Check: Did cops beat up Muslims in Assam for demanding separate country

Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi meet with Chinese envoy at night club in Kathmandu?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: A video is in circulation with the claim that the Assam police beat up Muslims for demanding a separate nation. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Twitter and Facebook users shared the video with the claim that the Muslims organised a march in Assam demanding that they be granted a separate country as a result of which the police resorted to beating them with 'lathis.'

The video is not from Assam, but Uttar Pradesh, OneIndia has learnt. A search led us to a video from April 6 2020. The video was shot in Bareilly and was uploaded by 'Bareilly ki Awaaz.'

The description says that the police approached the people in the village to follow COVID-19 norms. The locals however attacked the cops and an IPS officer, Abhishek Verma was injured in the bargain.

A case was registered against 150 people. The police had to resort to lathi charge to control the crowd.

A News18 report said that the police had to use force as a mob of 200 was pelting stones at them.

Hence it is clear that the video is from Bareilly and not from Assam as is being claimed in the viral post.

Fact Check Claim Muslims in Assam beaten by cops for demanding separate nation Conclusion This is a 2020 video shot in Bareilly in UP. Cops had to resort to force as the mob pelted stones at them after being told to follow COVID-19 norms Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 10:11 [IST]