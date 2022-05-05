YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Did cops beat up Muslims in Assam for demanding separate country

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 05: A video is in circulation with the claim that the Assam police beat up Muslims for demanding a separate nation. The video has gone viral on the internet.

    Twitter and Facebook users shared the video with the claim that the Muslims organised a march in Assam demanding that they be granted a separate country as a result of which the police resorted to beating them with 'lathis.'

    Fact Check: Did cops beat up Muslims in Assam for demanding separate country

    The video is not from Assam, but Uttar Pradesh, OneIndia has learnt. A search led us to a video from April 6 2020. The video was shot in Bareilly and was uploaded by 'Bareilly ki Awaaz.'

    The description says that the police approached the people in the village to follow COVID-19 norms. The locals however attacked the cops and an IPS officer, Abhishek Verma was injured in the bargain.

    A case was registered against 150 people. The police had to resort to lathi charge to control the crowd.

    A News18 report said that the police had to use force as a mob of 200 was pelting stones at them.

    Hence it is clear that the video is from Bareilly and not from Assam as is being claimed in the viral post.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Muslims in Assam beaten by cops for demanding separate nation

    Conclusion

    This is a 2020 video shot in Bareilly in UP. Cops had to resort to force as the mob pelted stones at them after being told to follow COVID-19 norms

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster muslims

    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X