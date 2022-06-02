Fact Check: Did Bhagwant Mann pose with Moosewala’s alleged killer Goldy Brar

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 02: Goldy Brar is a name all over the media following the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

    The death took place a day after Moosewala's security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police. The security of 424 people was also withdrawn. Now a photo has gone viral showing Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann standing along with one Goldy Brar.

    "Sidhu Moosewala's murder conspirator gangster Goldy Brar is in Canada. Canada is home to Khalistanis. Bhagwant Mann govt removed Sidhu's security yesterday. Sidhu is killed today. Connect the dots What is the connection between Canada based Goldy Brar who is taking credit for the assassination of Moose Wala and Punjab CM Mann? Below is the picture of the two," the post said along with the photograph.

    Now the question is did Mann really meet with Brar who is allegedly behind the murder of Moosewala. OneIndia did a reverse search which led us to the image of one Goldy Brar. He had posted, " I am Goldy Brar, son of Rajinder Singh, resident of village Jandwala. My picture is being misused on social media after today's tragic incident, the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. I will take legal action against those people," he wrote.

    Brar had volunteered for the AAP during the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. He had met with Mann in January and that is when he had posed for the photograph. Hence it becomes clear that the image being shared is not of the Brar who is allegedly involved in the murder of Moosewala.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Mann posed with Moosewala’s alleged killer Goldy Brar

    Conclusion

    The man in the image is a different Goldy Brar. It is being wrongly being attributed to the gangster Goldy Brar

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 17:18 [IST]
