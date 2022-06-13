Fact Check: Are multi-national brands such as Coco Cola, Pepsi pulling out of Sri Lanka

Explained: Why EVMs are not used for presidential elections?

Targeted killings in Kashmir: Do not react in panic and hurry for quick solutions

Fact Check: Did the UP police blame BJP for the recent violence in Kanpur

Fact check: Did Australian PM Anthony Albanese wear a saffron shawl for his oath-taking ceremony?

Fact Check

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 13: A picture of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wearing a saffron shawl caught the attention of the netizens in India. When Indian politicians have hesitations to wear saffron outfits for the fear of losing the secular tag, his gesture to sport the attire won appreciation from the fans of BJP.

Many spread the photo saying that he wore a saffron shawl for his oath-taking ceremony held on May 23 as he became the 31st Australian Prime Minister, replacing Scott Morrison.

However, the claims made by people on social media are not true as he did not wear the outfit for his oath-taking ceremony. On doing a reverse image check on Google, it revealed that he sported the shawl during a campaign event during the elections in May.

A photo from Australian Associated Press reveals that the picture was taken when he addressed "members of the Hindu Council during a meeting in Parramatta on day 26 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney on May 6, 2022."

Also, Albanese had shared a picture of him wearing a saffron shawl on his Facebook page. He shared a few pictures and wrote, "A warm reception in Parramatta tonight with leaders from the Hindu faith and subcontinental communities. My deepest thanks to the Hindu Council Australia for the invitation to tonight's event."

The photos can also be found on Hindu Council Australia page. Further, a video clip also puts an end to the misleading information of the Australian Prime Minister wearing a saffron shawl for his oath-taking ceremony. <strong></strong>

Netizens can check the video of his oath-taking ceremony here.



These evidence clearly state that although he wore a saffron shawl, it was not for his oath-taking ceremony.

Fact Check Claim Australian PM Anthony Albanese saffron shawl for oath-taking ceremony. Conclusion Australian PM Anthony Albanese wore a saffron shawl, but it was not for his oath-taking ceremony. Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in