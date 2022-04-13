YouTube
    Fact check: Did AISA Students Fake Injuries During Violence At JNU?

    New Delhi, Apr 13: A collage of two photos have gone viral across social media after a violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi on on April 10 allegedly over meat being served in a hostel mess on the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

    Fact check: Did AISA Students Fake Injuries During Violence At JNU?

    Left-leaning student bodies and the Left-led JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) have alleged that ABVP members stopped the mess vendor from supplying chicken and attacked him on April 10 afternoon.

    However, the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) denied the charge, asserting that "Leftists" obstructed a puja organised at the hostel on Ram Navami and were using diversionary tactics by raising the issue of serving of non-vegetarian food.

    However, the viral social media posts contain a collage of two photos. The first photo shows a student wearing a blue Kurti holding another student in a grey top.

    The second photo presumably shows the student in the grey top, who looks relatively uninjured, inspecting the student's injuries dressed in the blue Kurti, who is resting on a table.

    Both photos, in the sequence described above, are being shared on social media users claiming the students are faking their injuries.

    However, the viral claim is found to be false and that the order in which the photos are being shared by right-wing users online is actually the opposite of when they were taken.

    The student seen in the sleeveless off white top is Akhtarista Ansari and the student in the blue kurti is identified as Madhurima Kundu. She shared the original photos from the viral posts and the EXIF data. Both are members of the All India Students Association (AISA) at JNU.

    Similarly, Akhtarista Ansari tweeted about her health from her official Twitter account.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Photos are being shared on social media users claiming the students are faking their injuries.

    Conclusion

    No, ISA Students Fake Injuries During Violence At JNU

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 9:08 [IST]
