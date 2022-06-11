Fact Check: Are multi-national brands such as Coco Cola, Pepsi pulling out of Sri Lanka

If the MLAs in MP are disqualified, the Karnataka precedent would follow

New Delhi, Jun 11: Sri Lanka is under tremendous stress due to economic and political crisis. Amidst this several claims have gone viral stating that multinational brands such as Pepsi Cola, Pizza Hut and KFC are winding up operations in the island nation.

The Sinhala Post said with the collapse of the Rupee multinational companies are leaving the country. The post has garnered over 1,400 views on Facebook.

However this claim is misleading. All the multinational companies have denied this claim. Coca Cola issued a statement denying this claim and said in Sri Lanka, The Coca-Cola Company is celebrating its 61st Anniversary this year. Having entered the island in 1961, the company's purpose in Sri Lanka remains clear - to refresh the nation and make a difference. Coca-Cola has been able to make a positive difference in the lives of all Sri Lankans and will be doing so for decades to come!

Amar Raj Singh, Chairman & Managing Director at Gamma Pizzakraft India & Gamma Pizzakraft Lanka Pvt Ltd., a franchisee of Pizza Hut in Sri Lanka to The Hindu, " "I can assure you that there are no such plans for any pull out from the country. This post is false and fake news."

The claims have also been denied by KFC and Pepsi. This makes it clear that the viral claim about multi-national companies pulling out of Sri Lanka are not just misleading, but fake as well.

Fact Check Claim Major multi-national brands are pulling out of Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic crisis Conclusion The claim is false and the firms have denied pulling out of Sri Lanka Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:26 [IST]