YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Are Indian madrasas imparting firearm training as part of higher education

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 26: A video has gone viral with the claim that the visuals showed what kind of education madrasas provide.

    Students pursuing higher education in Madrasa, a user on Facebook wrote in Hindi. An user on Twitter thanked Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma for shutting down madrasas and added that such training is given to students pursuing higher education in madrassas.

    Fact check: Are Indian madrasas imparting firearm training as part of higher education

    However the claims being made are false. The clop is from a 2015 Al Jazeera documentary on the ISIL and Taliban in Afghanistan. The clip shows the fighters training Afghan children to use arms.

    The report was published on November 1 2015 and was about a documentary that was made by Najibullah Quraishi and Jamie Doran. They had gained access to the ISIL's central leadership.

    Al Jazeera too has uploaded the documentary on YouTube with the title ISIL and the Taliban/Featured Documentary.

    Hence OneIndia concludes that the video is that of a documentary and not a clip shot in a madrasa in India. The video is clearly related the Taliban and ISIL in Afghanistan.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows Muslims pursing arms training in Indian madrasa

    Conclusion

    The video is of an Al Jazeera documentary shot in Afghanistan

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster madrasa

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X