    Fact Check: ABHA does not provide an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 08: A post claiming Ayushman Bharat digital mission is proving an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to all the citizens applying for the health card is going viral on social media.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The post read "An important to family brothers and friends. Rs 5 lakh medical insurance. Federal government's Ayushman Bhawa Medal now converted into ABHA health card. Website launched. Anyone can register for 5 lakh health insurance."

    "After clicking on the given link and typing in yout Aadhaar number, the OTP will come to your numbe to which Aadhaar is attached and after re-typing the OTP, you will be asked to type your phone number. You can also immedietly download the card with registered Ayushman health photo...please everyone get ABHA health card." it added.

    However, the post was found to be fake.

    ABHA does not provide an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and this is yet another fake news spread by miscreants online to create confusion in the mind of the people.

    Press Information Bureau has also clarified that it is a fake message.

    Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the scheme that provides health insurance to eligible families via Ayushman cards.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Anyone can register for free medical insurance under Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)

    Conclusion

    The claim is false

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 19:46 [IST]
    X