Fact check: Aarogya Setu set to get e-pass feature soon

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation asked every Indian to install the Aarogya Setu app. A couple of days back, the contact tracing application rolled out its fifth version and the same gives a glimpse of how the app could be used as an electronic travel pass.

The new update introduces two new features called e-pass and COVID updates. The e-pass feature was introduced to the app with a coming soon disclaimer. This suggests that it could take some time to become fully functional.

Once this e-pass feature is operational, it will act as a filet for individuals visiting public places. The application would have three colours- Green, orange and Red. This is based on the health and contact matrix of an individual.

The Green Status will indicate a risk free individual who can use public transport and also visit public places. The Orange status will advise against gatherings and maintain physical distance while being allowed to move for necessary work. Persons with Red status will be strongly advise self-quarantine.

There is no decision as yet on when to start it. The Empowered Group constituted for Logistics and Secretary Affairs have to take a call as many states have systems to issue e-passes. PM Modi too had hinted that the application might be used as an e-pass to facilitate travel amidst the lockdown.

The application was developed recently by the government to enable citizens to assess themselves the risk for catching the coronavirus. The app is available both on Android and iOS.