Uttarakhand: 2 killed as 100-yr-old bridge collapses

Dehradun

pti-PTI

By Pti

Dehradun, Dec 28: Two persons were killed and as many injured after a 100-year-old bridge collapsed here on Friday morning while a mini-truck and a motorcycle were crossing it, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 am when the two vehicles fell down along with the british-era bridge over the Tamsa river in Birpur area, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said. A new bridge to replace the weathered 100-year-old structure has already been proposed by the authorities, sources said.

