    Uttarakhand: 2 killed as 100-yr-old bridge collapses

    By Pti
    |

    Dehradun, Dec 28: Two persons were killed and as many injured after a 100-year-old bridge collapsed here on Friday morning while a mini-truck and a motorcycle were crossing it, police said.

    Uttarakhand: 2 killed as 100-yr-old bridge collapses (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    The incident occurred around 5 am when the two vehicles fell down along with the british-era bridge over the Tamsa river in Birpur area, they said.

    [Bridge collapses in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, one person injured]

    The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said. A new bridge to replace the weathered 100-year-old structure has already been proposed by the authorities, sources said.

    uttarakhand dehradun bridge collapse

