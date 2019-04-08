Will you vote for ‘NYAY’ or ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar?

  • search
    While the Congress is banking on its NYAY scheme to make a comeback in upcoming general elections, the BJP is relying on highlighting its achievements in the last five years. Congress is hoping that the proposed NYAY scheme would strike a chord among the poor and the farmers, so much so that other issues like Rafale and demonetisation seem to have taken a back seat in its campaign narrative. BJP's pitch is more on the lines of a strong stand against terrorism and internal security, and also the strong leadership of PM Modi. BJP's campaign also revolves around how the governance has improved during their tenure and the way the perception about India changed international under PM Modi. Which of these narratives would eventually appeal to the voter is something we would come to know on May 23.

    What do you think has actually changed in 5 years? Do you feel that Congress can bounce back from its abysmal performance in 2014? Do you feel PM Modi has done enough to deserve a second term? Please express your views below?

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
