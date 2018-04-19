Why can't BJP keep Reddy brothers away?

Gali Janardhan Reddy's brother, Somashekhar Reddy has been given ticket from Ballari to contest in the assembly elections. This was a surprise pick as it appeared as though the BJP was distancing itself from the Reddy brothers of Ballari. It is a matter of surprise and concern that a national party did not groom an alternative candidate in Ballari even after the party suffered immense damage due to the mining scam.

Is winnability the sole criteria for BJP in this election? OR Is BJP playing safe in Ballari till the elections are over?

