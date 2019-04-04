Nationalism vs Jobs: Which narrative will win the election

Deepika S

The Prime Minister kickstarted his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections by putting the spotlight on nationalism. Modi probably inadvertently gave away the possible election slogan "Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai", when he highlighted his decisive action against terrorists in Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, besides other achievements of his government. The slogan was repeated a number of times by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

On the other hand, the Opposition is talking about unemployment and rural distress. To be sure, although the Congress has the government on the back foot on Rafale deal, that itself cannot be an election issue.

With just days left to go for casting of the first vote, much would depend on the ability of Congress to turn the clock back to pre-Balakot conversation.

Now, the million-dollar question is what is the key issue that the voter cares about? What do you say?