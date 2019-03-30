  • search
    Modi absolved of violation of poll conduct charge: Has EC delivered a one-sided order?

    The Election Commission of India on Friday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Shakti speech saying it did not break the Model Code of Conduct.

    Modi absolved of violation of poll conduct charge: Has EC delivered a one-sided order?
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    It was state-owned Doordarshan News that shot the PM's address but the logo of the channel was deliberately not displayed in the final feed to avoid violating the Model Code of Conduct.

    However, several Opposition leaders from across party lines had accused PM Modi of using government machinery to advertise "Mission Shakti" and appropriate an achievement by the country's space scientists and the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

    By giving a clean chit to much debated speech, has the Election Commission delivered a one-sided order? What's your take

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 8:46 [IST]
