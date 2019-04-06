  • search
    Manifesto delayed. Has BJP run out of ideas?

    Despite the first phase of polls just a week away, the BJP continues to struggle with its manifesto drafting exercise. All eyes will now be on the BJP on what it will do to counter the promises made by the Congress, which has marched a step ahead with the release of its manifesto.

    The BJP promises to release its manifesto soon but its record in the recent times show that the party is not very enthused about the exercise. In 2014, the BJP had released the manifesto only on the first day of nine-phase polling on April 7 while Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017, it was released on December 8, only a day before the first phase of polling.

    Since Narendra Modi assumed the leadership of the BJP, the emphasis on manifestos has been on the decline.Has the party run out of ideas?

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:17 [IST]
