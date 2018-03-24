Debate: Will Lingayat issue hamper BJP's prospects in Karnataka?

In a bid to prevent a split in the Lingayat votes in Karnataka, BJP chief, Amit Shah will meet with the seers in the state. Shah would meet with Shivakumar Swamiji, a prominent spiritual leader of the Lingayat community. The community has traditionally backed the BJP and in particular its chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa.

The BJP which is backing heavily on this vote bank cannot afford a divide ahead of the crucial Karnataka assembly elections 2018.

Will BJP chief Amit Shah successfully counter Congress' move?

