Debate: Will Kejriwal's apology affect AAP's image in Karnataka?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Irrespective of defeat in Punjab and Goa assembly elections, AAP is in an upbeat mood since the party is contesting Karnataka Assembly Elections for the first time.

On the other hand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari might have affected the morale of AAP workers in Delhi and Punjab.

In this context, will Arvind Kejriwal's apology to opposition parties affect prospects of the party in Karnataka?

Or do you think voters will consider candidates image over party's national image?

