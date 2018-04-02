Debate: Is Shiv Sena contesting in Karnataka assembly elections to help BJP?

The Shiv Sena would contest around 60 seats against its alliance partner, the BJP, in the next month's Assembly polls in Karnataka. We know that the Sena had fielded candidates against the BJP in the elections held in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat last year. Sena intends to support the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which represents the Marathi people living in disputed areas between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Will Sena contesting elections in Karnataka evokes hostile sentiments against it's ally BJP?

Or Is it an election strategy by BJP to divide votes in Marathi speaking constituencies?

