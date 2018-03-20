Debate: Is Karnataka heading for Modi vs Siddaramaiah fight ahead of polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken the lead in directly confronting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite an anti-incumbency strain, there is lurking admiration for the now outspoken CM who has become far more visible in the last several months. Never in the recent history of Karnataka, has the Congress depended so much on its CM to retain power at any cost. The elected leadership has shifted from New Delhi to the state.

At the same time, the exact opposite is happening in the BJP. The state BJP is looking at Modi to win the Assembly polls. Till recently, Yeddyurappa was the supreme leader of the party in Karnataka and the high command did not have much influence in the state. Changing circumstances show how the Karnataka election has become more of a Siddaramaiah versus Modi fight in which state BJP leaders play the second fiddle.

So, what is your say on changing political situations ahead of polls? Is Karnataka heading for Modi vs Siddaramaiah fight forcing others to play second fiddle? You can put your opinion here in the comment box

