Vellore girl commits suicide

By Munesh Krishna

Vellore, Sep 17: A 17 year old girl from Vellore district comited suicide due to the fear of NEET.

TAMILNADU WITNESSED THE 3 DEATHS IN FOUR DAYS as the number of the student suicide raising with the start of DHANUSH on september 12 th the chief ministers and political party leaders appealed to the students not take such decision of comiting suicide.

The police sources said that the 17 year old girl Soundaraya belonging to the Thalayarampattu village near Katpadi in Vellore districthanged herself in a room using saree when her parents went out. The police said that the Soundaraya was the daughter of Thirunavukarasu and Rukmini fourth daughter appeared for NEET on sunday, but was dejected as she was worried that she may not able to clear the exam and comitted suicide.

police said that her body was taken to Vellore governmemt hospital for post mortem and Katpadi police have registered a case.Chief ministerM.K.STALIN said that he was shattered to learn about the suicide of SOUNDARAYA blamed centre government for being "stone hearted and unrelenting to exempt Tamilnadu from NEET. He reiterated that his strong staunch opposition to the test and once again assured cancelling the test to the satte of Tamilnadu.

The government of Tamilnadu has launched the 104 helpline for the NEET. After witnessing the cases of suicide among the medical aspirants due to fear of NEET the state government launched a helpline information that would offer counselling the medical aspirants who appeared and wrote the exams. this was inagurated by the health minister MA.SUBRAMANIAN.

He said that this project will help the medical aspirants to clear the fear of NEET test.The students can call the and talk to the counsellors about the doubts and fear. He insisted that the parents can learn how to install the confidendence to their children.

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 14:03 [IST]