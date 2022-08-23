Things are about to get unreal for real estate investors in Coimbatore: watch out for opportunities in Coimbat

Van-bus collision in TN claims 6 lives

Coimbatore

oi-PTI

Coimbatore, Aug 23: Six people were killed and five others injured when the van in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with an omni bus in nearby Salem district in the small hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the passengers of the van were proceeding to Salem. The vehicle which reached a flyover collided head on with a private omni bus coming from opposite direction past midnight.

Under the impact, six people, including five women, died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries, of which one is said to be critical.

The injured were admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College hospital by police with the assistance of locals.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:43 [IST]