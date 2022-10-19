TN orphanage death: Officer placed under suspension for negligence & poor management

YouTube
    Coimbatore, Oct 19: The Tirupur District Child Protection Officer has been placed under suspension for failing to take note of the poor maintenance of an orphanage in which three children died due to food poisoning early this month.

    The order to this effect was served on T Ranjitha Priya on October 18, official sources said on Wednesday.

    Three children staying at Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam in Thirumuruganpoondi in neighbouring Tirupur, a home for destitute children, died and 11 others were hospitalised reportedly after consuming stale food on October 5.

    Sevalayam was sealed following visit by Tamil Nadu Social Wefare Minister Geetha Jeevan, for its poor condition. The inmates were shifted to another orphanage in Erode.

    In view of the incident, the officer was placed under suspension for negligence and failing to take note of poor management, offical sources said.

    X