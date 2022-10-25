YouTube
    Tamil Nadu car explosion: 5 arrested in connection with the case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Coimbatore, Oct 25: Five persons have been arrested in connection with a car explosion in this city on Sunday, in which a man was killed, police said.

    Jemisha Mubeen was killed in a cylinder explosion in a car he was travelling in early on Sunday and the police had seized material like potassium nitrate, used in making country bombs, that were meant for "future" use.

    Why a terror angle should not be ruled out in the Coimbatore cylinder blast caseWhy a terror angle should not be ruled out in the Coimbatore cylinder blast case

    A police release here said a case has been registered in the Ukkadam police station over the incident. Without divulging details, it said five persons have been arrested in connection with the case and identified them as Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Muhammed Nawaz Ismailm all in their 20s.

    X