  • search

Head-on collision between two buses kills 7 and injures 30

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Coimbatore, Sep 1: A head-on collision between two buses resulted in killing seven people, including two women and injuring 30 others on Saturday, police said.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    The incident occurred at around 2 am on the outskirts of Salem, about 150 kms from here, when a speeding bus proceeding towards Krishnagiri dashed against a mini-van parked on the national highway before colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction, they said. The bus turned turtle, resulting in the death of seven people, they added.

    The police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. Salem District Collector Rohini also visited the accident spot. The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Salem, the police added.

    For more Coimbature news Click Here.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    accident bus coimbatore

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue