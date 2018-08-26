  • search

'Will see what to do when bypolls are announced,' says MK Alagiri

    Chennai, Aug 26: After MK Stalin files nomination for DMK President, expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri said that he would see what to do when bypolls are announced.

    MK Alagiri

    Speaking to ANI, MK Alagiri said,''What do I do? You want me to go and propose his name? We will see what to do when bypolls are announced.''

    Earlier in the day, Late M Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin has filed nomination for the post of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

    Stalin has been serving the party as its working president since January.

    After DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) patriarch Karunanidhi's demise, the rift within the party came to the fore as MK Alagiri challenged brother MK Stalin's elevation as the party president.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 15:17 [IST]
