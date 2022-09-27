Weather update: Chennai to get rains with thunderstorms till Friday

What is the History of Korkai Civilisation Restored by Tamil Nadu CM M.K.Stalin?

Chennai, Sep 27: Chennai and some parts of North Tamil Nadu will witness rains and thunderstorms for the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Tuesday.

The weather-monitoring agency said that Chennai and its suburbs will witness lightning and moderate rains till Friday evening in the next 48 hours.

The rainfall is attributed to a cyclonic circulation in the lower part of the upper atmosphere over Tamil Nadu. It mainly due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal along the Andhra Pradesh coast, P Senthamaraikannan, Director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre told IANS.

He has predicted heavy rainfall in North Tamil Nadu.

The state has received a good rainfall in the last few months. Hence, the water in most of the reservoirs is nearly full.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is expected to set in Tamil Nadu by October 20 but weather experts said that the state will get rains by the first week of October ahead of the monsoon.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 17:41 [IST]