'Water matters' exhibition opens in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 10: The United States Consulate General in Chennai in cooperation with Care Earth Trust, the Government of Tamil Nadu, and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) inaugurated the Water Matters exhibition at the Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Chennai on February 10. The exhibition will be open to the public February 11-29.

U.S. Consul General Robert Burgess said, "We invite the public, especially the youth, to explore challenges and solutions related to sustainable water management through this interactive public exhibition. The U.S. Consulate is delighted to partner with The Smithsonian Institution and Care Earth Trust on this important initiative."

Water Matters leverages the Smithsonian Institution's traveling exhibition H2O Today and builds on the Smithsonian's long history of partnership in South India. Comprising 53 panels focused on science, innovation, and sustainable water management, Water Matters includes installations, information kiosks, and interactive educational experiments.

The public is also invited to attend water-themed events ranging from lectures, science workshops, and master classes to cultural programs at various venues across the city. An events calendar is available at the U.S.

Tamil Nadu Government's Minister for Higher Education Mr. K. P. Anbalagan, said, "We are thankful to the U.S. Consulate General along with the Smithsonian Institution for conducting this exhibition for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu."

Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman said, "I congratulate the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai for setting up this exhibition to promote Sustainable Water Management. Water is crucial to our lives and we need to safeguard our resources. It is important to make sure the next generation has clean water. I hope this exhibition will remind people to use water judiciously."

Care Earth Trust Managing Trustee Dr. Jayshree Vencatesan said, "Chennai gets adequate rainfall, has four rivers, and a seashore. Yet it has either too much of water or too little. Water Matters, through its public engagement, will strengthen the city-dwellers' ability to maintain their resilience and improve water conservation."

Exhibition Details:

Dates: February 11 to February 29, 2020

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Periyar Science & Technology Centre (adjacent to Birla Planetarium), Kotturpuram