oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Aug 30: Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra which is scheduled to hit the screens on Wednesday, has garnered a lot of positive pre-release talks.

With its trailer and promotional materials, the Tamil film has managed to pique a lot of interest. In fact, this has resulted in a good response from the audience for its advance booking of tickets.

As the fans await the release of Cobra with a bated breath, here comes the first review of the movie and it has given a thumbs-up to the flick.

"#Cobra is Stylish, Engaging & Thrilling! #ChiyaanVikram gave National Award 🥇 Worthy Performance !!!! Another Turning Point film of #Vikram Career !!! Just Loved this Cinematic Saga ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2, [sic]" a user named Umair Sandhu, who often posts his reviews about big movies films, said on Twitter. He claims to be getting the film's response from an overseas censor board.

"First Review #Cobra ! A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing! #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance ! He Stole the Show all the way. @IrfanPathanGood to see you ✌️ ! An engaging film with twists & turns ! Multiplex Fans will love it ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2, [sic]" he claimed in his other tweet.

Although his claims are often questioned for its authenticity, fans of the stars will not complain when he gives positive reviews.

Cobra is an action thriller, written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio. The film stars Vikram in the title role alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and Roshan Mathew while Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi and Meenakshi Govindarajan play supporting roles.

It also marked the cinematic debut of Indian cricketer Pathan, and also the Tamil debuts of Shetty, Khalid and Mathew. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan and edited by John Abraham.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 20:57 [IST]