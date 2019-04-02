  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Veteran Tamil filmmaker J Mahendran dies at 79

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Apr 02: Veteran filmmaker J Mahendra, known for infusing realism in Tamil cinema and for giving superstar Rajinikanth his career breakthrough with "Mullum Malarum", died here on Tuesday at the age of 79.

    The filmmaker passed away after a brief illness at his residence, a source close to the family said.

    Veteran Tamil filmmaker J Mahendran dies at 79
    Veteran filmmaker J Mahendra

    He was in the hospital for about a week for kidney related ailments and was discharged on Monday.

    IT search at DMK treasurer Durai Murugan's residence

    His last rites will be held on later in the day at his suburban residence. He is survived by son John who is also a film director.

    Mahendran was introduced to the world of cinema as a critic while working as a sub-editor in a Tamil magazine during his student days.

    He started his journey in the movies as a screenplay writer and made his directorial debut with 1978 film "Mullum Malarum", featuring Rajinikanth in the lead.

    Later, Mahendran and Rajinikanth worked on films like "Kaali" and "Johnny". The director's popularity peaked with his movies "Uthiri Pookkal" (1979) and "Nenjathai Killathey" (1980).

    In the past few years, Mahendran had switched to acting. He played pivotal parts in "Kamaraj" (2004), "Petta" opposite Rajinikanth and Vijay's "Theri". He was last seen in Tamil film "Boomerang", which released on March 8.

    Mahendran was also the founding member of Blue Ocean Film and Television Academy here.

    Speaking to PTI, the filmmaker's long time associate and producer G Dhananjayan said Mahendra redefined the Tamil cinema at a time when it was dominated by the trend of delivering lengthy dialogues.

    "He brought the touch of realism into Tamil cinema and it made people connect more to his movies. Mahendran is the forefather of realistic Tamil cinema," Dhananjayan added.

    Filmmaker A R Murugadoss took to Twitter to pay homage to the director. "It is deeply saddening to hear the demise of one of the pioneer filmmaker #Mahendran sir. You and your films live forever in our hearts sir. Rest in peace," he wrote.

    PTI

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu chennai

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue