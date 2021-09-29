TNPSC statement on the results on the release of the results held on April

Two arrested under Goondas Act

Dindugal, Sep 29: Police said that two bulgars on 6th of this month entered into a private showroom bulgared and threatened the staff with weapons.

Based on the complaint by the manager of the showroom Dindugal police filed a case and were in the hunt for them.

After a investigstion with the help of cctv cameras installed in the showroom and in other parts of the area police secured them and investigated.

Police said that the two bulgars were identified as Gokulraj(25) and Prabhu(33).

After the investigation the district superdindent of police Srinivasan recomnded to the dstrict collctor Visagan to remnad under the goondas act.

Based on the recommendations the district collector ordered to remand them in goondas act where police remanded them in goondas act in Maduai central prison.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 15:02 [IST]